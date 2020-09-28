Ghaziabad: Moderate Covid-19 cases occupy most beds; ICU bed availability low in pvt hospitals

Ghaziabad: The occupancy of L2 beds in government and private facilities in Ghaziabad, is the highest in all coronavirus (Covid-19) disease categories of hospitals in the district.

According to official records, as of September 27, at least 53 of the 700 L1 category beds in the district were occupied, while 66 of 400 were occupied in L3 category hospitals.

However, the occupancy position in L2 category hospitals, which include private hospitals, is still on the higher side. As of September 27, 627 of the 931 beds, across government and private Covid-19 L2 hospitals combined were occupied by patients in the district, said district health officials.

“The occupancy is still high, at around 67%, in our L2 category hospitals which have a combined strength of 931 beds, out of which 755 are in the private sector and 176 are in the government sector. The reason for this is because more coronavirus patients these days have moderate symptoms and hence are being admitted to L2 category hospitals. The 11 private hospitals in the district providing paid Covid-19 treatment are also categorised under the L2 category, according to government directions,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Officials of private hospitals, however, said that their bed occupancy position dropped slightly in the fourth week of September but the strength of ICU beds continues to be fully occupied.

The district has overall 168 number of ICU beds – 37 in government sector and rest in 11 private hospitals offering paid Covid treatment.

“The occupancy of L2 beds during mid-September at our hospital was almost full but it has slightly come down to about 77%, which is still high as more patients are seeking admission. On the other hand, the ICU beds are all occupied,” said Dr Sangita Garg, chief medical superintendent of Yashoda Hospital at Nehru Nagar.

Other private hospitals also reported that ICU bed occupancy is still high, with almost full occupancy at present.

“The Covid-19 bed occupancy has slightly come down by 15-20% overall during the past one week or so. However, ICU bed occupancy is still almost full. Above all, the severity of cases is also high,” said Dr Mahesh Chaudhary, director (operations), Navin Hospital at Vaishali.

Monthly tally almost double from August

In the first 27 days of September, as many as 5302 coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were reported in the district. This is a significant increase (a rise of 46.75%) from the 2,824 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the first 27 days of August.

Officials, however, have attributed increase in testing in the district to the steep rise in cases – during the first 27 days of September, the district took up 1,00,891 tests while the same was 81,648 in the first 27 days of August, which is a rise of about 19%.

“During the first fortnight of September, we had about 3,000 fresh cases, which led to high occupancy of Covid beds in government as well as private sector facilities in the district. However, after September 15, there was a decline seen in terms of new coronavirus cases,” the CMO added

From September 15 to 27, about 2,300-odd Covid-19 cases were recorded in the district.

According to official records, the district has so far permitted 3,738 asymptomatic patients in home isolation and 3,048 of these were discharged till September 27, while 690 are still under active home quarantine. About 209 of those discharged had been referred to L2 or L3 facilities when their health status showed deterioration, officials added.

According to the state control room records of September 28, the Ghaziabad district overall had 13,828 Covid-19 cases with 77 deaths, 1,945 active patients and 11,806 patients discharged, so far.