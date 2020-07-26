Sections
Home / Cities / Mother of five raped by inebriated brother in Ludhiana

Forcibly took the 29-year-old woman to an isolated location where he raped her.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused is on the run, say police.

A 29-year-old mother of five was allegedly raped by her inebriated elder brother at Kali Sadak on Saturday night.

The woman, a slum dweller, told the police that while her husband was away at Jalandhar for some work, her brother, aged 34, visited her house in an inebriated state around 11pm. He forcibly took her to an isolated place on Kali Sadak and raped her.

He threatened her against revealing the matter to anyone and dropped her back home. After she shared the incident with her husband, he took her to the police.

Sub-inspector Davinder Kumar, SHO, Daresi police station, the accused had been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He said the accused was a labourer and married, adding that they were working to arrest him.



