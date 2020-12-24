Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mother of man assaulted by cops during Delhi riots moves HC

Mother of man assaulted by cops during Delhi riots moves HC

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday sought response of the city police on a plea seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the death of a man who was...

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday sought response of the city police on a plea seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the death of a man who was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem during the riots in the national capital in February.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice to Delhi Police and asked it to file a status report on the plea by the mother of the man, Faizan, who along with four other Muslim men were seen in a video being allegedly assaulted by police officers and asked to sing the national anthem.

In her plea, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, Faizan’s mother, Kismatun, told the court that he died on February 26 after being allegedly brutally assaulted by police officers and detained from February 24 to February 25.

The petition sought the constitution of a court monitored SIT to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the custodial death of Faizan. It has contended that there are shortcomings in the investigation being carried out by the crime branch as even after 10 months have lapsed since the incident, there has been “no progress”.

The petition has also sought directions to Delhi Police to file an affidavit with relevant material regarding the functioning of the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station where Faizan was detained in February, especially between February 24 and February 25.

The matter would be now heard on February 1, 2021.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Bir Devinder Singh seeks CBI probe into Mohali cyber hub project
by HT Correspondent
Flipkart gets new directors ahead of IPO
by Madhurima Nandy
19 arrested for Illegal sand mining in Mohali
by HT Correspondent
Second semester scheduled from January to May: Mumbai university
by Shreya Bhandary
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.