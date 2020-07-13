Moti Nagar police station shut after four cops test positive

The Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana has been shut for two days after four police personnel posted there tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that residents of Moti Nagar can visit Jamalpur police station regarding any complaint during these two days i.e Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said that the building will be sanitised and all police personnel will have to undergo the Covid-19 test.

The police chief also added that people can send their complaints at id cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in.

The police are not allowing more than two persons at a time in any police station. Sentries at the main gate of police stations are equipped with a thermal scanner.

The police are also conducting the Covid-19 test of arrested persons.