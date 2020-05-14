Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Motorcycle-borne men gun down shop owner, injure father in Ludhiana

Motorcycle-borne men gun down shop owner, injure father in Ludhiana

Police suspect an old rivalry to be the reason behind the crime

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area. (HT PHOTO )

Ludhiana: Two motorcycle-borne men shot dead a mobile phone shop owner, Girish Manocha, 29, outside his house on Rahon Road on Wednesday night.

Police said when Girish’s father Joginderpal Manocha came out of the house on hearing the gunshot, the assailants opened fire on him also. A bullet hit him in the neck.

Joginderpal Manocha was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area.



The victim, Girish Manocha, was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. ( HT PHOTO  )

The police suspect an old rivalry behind the crime.

Girish had got married only six months ago.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said that a case of murder has been registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 12:32 IST
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
May 14, 2020 12:05 IST
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
May 14, 2020 12:33 IST

latest news

Hooman records and tries to guess her cat’s perspective whilst he is alone
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
Migrants protest, take to streets in Moradabad
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
Twinkle gets a makeover, Mira enjoys parlour session with Misha
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
JGU receives QS IGAUGE certification for excellence in e-learning
May 14, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.