Motorcycle-borne men gun down shop owner, injure father in Ludhiana

The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area. (HT PHOTO )

Ludhiana: Two motorcycle-borne men shot dead a mobile phone shop owner, Girish Manocha, 29, outside his house on Rahon Road on Wednesday night.

Police said when Girish’s father Joginderpal Manocha came out of the house on hearing the gunshot, the assailants opened fire on him also. A bullet hit him in the neck.

Joginderpal Manocha was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area.

The victim, Girish Manocha, was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. ( HT PHOTO )

The police suspect an old rivalry behind the crime.

Girish had got married only six months ago.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said that a case of murder has been registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.