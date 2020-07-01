Motorist booked for crossing Neral railway track despite gate being shut

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:01 IST

By Anamika Gharat and Aroosa Ahmed,

Following the release of a video showing a car trespassing onto the railway tracks at Neral railway station despite the crossing gates being closed, Karjat railway police force (RPF) on Wednesday registered a case against the driver.

The accused, identified as Ketan Chanche, is a 32-year-old resident of Neral. He has been booked under sections 154 and 159 of the Railway Act, for trespassing and negligence. According to railway officials, Chanche allegedly crossed the tracks despite seeing the red signal and that the gate on the other side was almost closed.

“Trespassing is dangerous when the gates are closed. In this particular case, legal action has been initiated against the vehicle driver. A case has been registered under the Railway Act for endangering the safety of passengers. Do not cross the tracks when gates are closed,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

