Motorists going out of town stopped at Vashi toll booth

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:37 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

A day after the state eased some of the restrictions but extended the lockdown, many motorists were stopped by the traffic police on Sion-Panvel highway on Monday.

The traffic police said some thought they could travel inter-state and so took a chance.

Bhanudas Khatavar, traffic police inspector, Vashi traffic, said, “Many two-wheelers and four-wheelers were on road on Monday. They did not have e-pass and had no instructions to allow people to travel so we sent most of them home.”

More than 50 commuters were sent back from the Vashi toll and more than 30 people from the Kharghar toll.



“After questioning them, we found that many were going to their native village in Konkan. We had to explain to them the reason they cannot be allowed to leave city,” said Khatavar.

Many started arguing with the traffic policemen.

“We thought that now there is no need of e-pass hence, we stepped out but we were stopped by the traffic cops,” said Ankur Jaiswal, 40, a Kharghar resident.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “We started getting a lot of queries about inter-district and interstate mobility. The state guideline issued on May 30 said interstate and inter-district movement of people shall continue to be regulated. This means one still requires a pass and a genuine reason to travel.”

