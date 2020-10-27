Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / MoU signed to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi

MoU signed to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi

On Tuesday, the state-run DTC and NBCC India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for constructing these one-of-a-kind depots in Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At present, Delhi has a combined strength of around 6,600 DTC and cluster scheme buses. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

More than a decade after it was first ideated, the Delhi government has finally moved ahead with its long-delayed plan to create multi-level parking depots with commercial facilities for buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The step is significant as the lack of parking has been one of the primary reasons for the delay in strengthening Delhi’s bus fleet, especially now when the government is in the process of procuring nearly 3,000 more buses.

On Tuesday, the state-run DTC and NBCC India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for constructing these one-of-a-kind depots in Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar.

At present, Delhi has a combined strength of around 6,600 DTC and cluster scheme buses.



Taking to Twitter to announce the move, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs today to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar -- the first such depots in the country, with all modern facilities. More buses could now be parked in limited available space. The parking cost per bus will be much lower now.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the commissioner of transport and the managing directors of DTC and NBCC along with other senior officials.

Gahlot said this would hopefully become India’s first multi-level bus depot. “NBCC will also redevelop a few other DTC properties. I am really happy to note that these projects will be developed on a zero-waste, self-sustainable model. With more buses set to arrive in the next few months, increasing the capacity of its depots is a very crucial step in ensuring effective utilisation of available land,” Gahlot said.

A senior government official said the DTC will rent out space for commercial activities at some locations.

The plan to construct multi-level depots for state-run buses was first conceived by the Congress government under former chief minister Sheila Dikshit in June 2008.

Later, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015, it took over the same proposal and started working on it in 2016, but nothing concrete materialised back then.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Oct 28, 2020 04:07 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sitharaman take stock of economy as centre
Oct 28, 2020 04:49 IST
‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’
Oct 28, 2020 04:45 IST
Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action
Oct 28, 2020 04:40 IST
EC pulls up Kamal Nath over remark
Oct 28, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.