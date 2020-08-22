Sections
Mountaineer Anita Kundu to get 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award'

President Ram Nath Kovid to confer the award on August 29; she is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both Indian and Chinese sides

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Mountaineer Anita Kundu

Indian Mountaineer Anita Kundu, a resident of Hisar, will get the ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award’ on August 29. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both Indian and Chinese sides. Talking to Hindustan Times over the phone, Kundu, a sub-inspector in Haryana police, said President Ram Nath Kovid will be conferring the award to. “I owe my success to my mother and my uncle, who took care of me after the untimely demise of my father when I was 13. I want to thank BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha’s SIS company for helping me financially in achieving my goals,” she added.

