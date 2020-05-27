Mourners booked for attacking house of accused minor’s relative

A group of people mourning the death of a murder victim were booked by Pune police on Tuesday for throwing stones at the house of an accused minor’s relative.

The police are on a lookout for 6-7 people, all suspected to be residents of Panchasheel nagar area of Yerawada, Pune. The body of the deceased, Prateek Hanumant Vannale, 27, was being brought back to his family in Panchsheel nagar when the attack happened.

The minor who is accused of murder has been apprehended and is currently in the observation home.

“The house was shut and there was nobody inside. It was the accused boy’s relative’s house. The minor boy, and everyone else in the case, is apprehended and is inside the observation home,” said police sub-inspector Dinesh Gurjar of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

The booked were mourning the death of Vannale, a resident of Panchsheel nagar area of Yerawada, Pune. He was beaten to death with a group comprising of eight men and 4 minors. One of them was carrying an axe, an attack which led to his death. The incident, and Vannale’s subsequent death, happened on Monday evening.

Four adults were arrested while four minors were apprehended for Vannale’s murder. One of the four minor boys was known to the deceased man and had been in a fight on Monday afternoon after their vehicles brushed against each other while passing in a lane. The minor boy then called the 7 others who helped him beat Vannale to death, according to a complaint lodged by the deceased man’s father.

When asked if the two families had known each other, PSI Gurjar said, “We cannot confirm that right now but the houses are located far away. Therefore, it does not seem likely.”

A complaint in the matter was lodged by police naik Ajit Magdum of Yerawada police station who was present when stones were thrown at a relative’s house of the minor in Panchsheel nagar.

A case under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188 and 427 of Indian penal code was registered at Yerawada police station against the attackers.