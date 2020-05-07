Sections
Movement to and fro Mohali permitted with official ID cards: DM

Residents commute to their workplace between 7am to 7pm on production of identity card issued by the employer.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Residents will not require any curfew movement pass while entering or leaving Mohali. (ht file photo)

In a huge relief to the working class, Mohali’s district magistrate (DM) Girish Dayalan has permitted the movement of people to their offices on the production of official identity cards.

As per the guidelines, people working in offices, public or private in Mohali, Chandigarh or Panchkula; will henceforth not require any curfew movement pass while entering or leaving Mohali and can commute to their workplace between 7am to 7pm on production of identity card issued by the employer.

Thousands of employees working in the tricity live in Mohali district. The partial curfew relaxation and permission to open offices with minimum staff had compelled the residents to get a pass from each district administration in order to commute to their offices.

“We seek to facilitate genuine movement of working people and permit them to go in and out of Mohali to work in tricity with their office identity cards’’, said the DM.



