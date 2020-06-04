Sections
MP Bittu comes to Ludhiana MC’s rescue to arrange pitbull’s feed

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:52 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra,

Failing to finds its owner and saddled with the exorbitant price of feed of an abandoned pitbull, the Ludhiana municipal corporation heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday after Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu came forward to bear the expenses of the dog’s feed.

The pitbull is in the custody of the Ludhiana MC since April 3. Bittu and his wife Anupama, who are dog-lovers and own two pet dogs – a Shih Tzu and a St Bernard –said that everyone should come forward to help animals.

“We should take care of animals and do our bit for their welfare. I came to know about this abandoned Pitbull through an HT report. As I am in Delhi, my staff has handed over Rs 10,000 to mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu for the upkeep of the dog. I would bear the expenses till the MC tracks down the actual owner,” he said.

The dog caught from Ishar Nagar has been kept in a cage at MC’s animal birth control centre since April. A bill of over Rs 6,000 is pending towards a chicken shop owner as the dog eats nothing but chicken. While the MC is struggling to find the dog’s owner, the staff was in dilemma over the rising cost of its diet.



MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “The MC had filed a complaint with Jamalpur police to locate the owner of the dog. In May a woman had called MC office claiming ownership but failed to show up. She said that she lives in Jamalpur but will come to take possession of the dog after May 25 as she is stuck in Patna due to lockdown.”

Dhalla appreciated the efforts of MP Bittu and said that if anyone had any leads on whereabouts of the dog’s owner, they should share the information on 9815091107.

