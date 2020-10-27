MP by-election: EC advises Kamal Nath to not use words like ‘item’; asks Vijayvargiya to explain remarks

The EC advice came days after the poll body asked Nath to explain his alleged sexist description that triggered much outrage ahead of the crucial by-polls to 28 assembly seats in the state. (File photo)

The Election Commission (EC) has said Congress leader Kamal Nath’s use of the word “item” to describe Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi was in violation of the model code for elections while advising him against using such words. The advice on Monday came days after the EC asked Nath on Wednesday last to explain his alleged sexist description that triggered much outrage days ahead of the crucial by-polls to 28 assembly seats in the state.

“ ... the Commission, hereby advises Kamal Nath, ex-chief minister Madhya Pradesh that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct,” the order said.

Addressing a gathering ahead of the November 3 by-election in Gwalior’s Dabra, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate is a “simple person” unlike his opponent who is an “item”. The remark triggered an uproar with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Nath. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also disapproved of Nath’s remark, calling it “unfortunate”.

The EC has also issued a notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to explain his “chunnu-munnu” remark. The BJP leader referred to Congress leaders Nath and Digvijaya Singh as “chunnu-munnu” at an election rally. He also called them traitors. The notice said the statement against the two was found to be in violation of the provisions of the model code. The EC has given Vijayvargiya 48 hours to explain his comments.

The BJP enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the 230-member state assembly. It needs to win nine out of the 28 seats to stay in power. The BJP currently has 107 seats while Congress 88 in the House with an effective strength of 202.

Devi was among the 21 Congress lawmakers, whose resignations brought down Nath’s government in March and paved the way for BJP’s return to power.