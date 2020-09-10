Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / MP CM Chouhan asks Uddhav Thackeray to resume oxygen supply to his state

MP CM Chouhan asks Uddhav Thackeray to resume oxygen supply to his state

“We used to get a supply of 20 tonnes of oxygen from a company in Nagpur. I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and urged him that at such a crisis time, the oxygen supply should not be stopped,” said Chouhan

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Chouhan spoke to Thackeray to resume oxygen supply to his state for Covid-19 patients three days after it was stopped. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday urged his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, to resume oxygen supply to his state for Covid-19 patients three days after it was stopped.

Health department officials said the Maharashtra government issued an order on September 7 directing the oxygen production units to supply 80% of their production for medical treatment in the state. The remaining 20% can be used for industrial purposes in Maharashtra, it added.

Also read: SVANidhi Yojna gives new identity, opportunity, says PM Modi to Madhya Pradesh street vendors

“We used to get a supply of 20 tonnes of oxygen from a company in Nagpur. I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and urged him that at such a crisis time, the oxygen supply should not be stopped. He assured that though he himself was facing problems due to the Covid-19 situation, he would do his best in this regard,” Chouhan said.

He said the Nagpur company has assured them it would ensure supply of oxygen to Madhya Pradesh from its Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat plants. “A proposal from the company has been approved to set up an oxygen production plant in Madhya Pradesh. It will produce 200 tonnes of oxygen once it is set up within six months.”



Chouhan said the oxygen production in Madhya Pradesh has been increased from 50 tonnes to 120 tonnes daily. “By September 30, this will be 150 tonnes per day. I have urged the management of oxygen production units in Madhya Pradesh to run their plants on 100% capacity in place of 50% to 60%.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Japan PM Abe calls PM Modi, lists elevation of global partnership as key achievement
Sep 10, 2020 14:27 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 13:56 IST
Jagan’s 3-capital plan for Andhra gets Centre’s clear backing in high court
Sep 10, 2020 14:24 IST

latest news

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 10, 2020 14:45 IST
UPSEE 2020 admit card released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download
Sep 10, 2020 14:44 IST
In pictures: Rafale joins IAF’s 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’
Sep 10, 2020 14:37 IST
Woman, son burn to death as miscreants torch abandoned anganwadi in Odisha
Sep 10, 2020 14:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.