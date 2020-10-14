MP Manish Tewari lays foundation stone of ₹1.41-crore community centre in Nayagaon

Member of parliament Manish Tewari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the community centre in Nayagaon, which is to be built at a cost of ₹1.41 crore.

Talking about the problem of garbage disposal in the area, the MP said with the allotment of land for a dumping ground, the problem will be resolved soon. “A JCB machine and a sewage cleaner machine are also being bought to update the sewerage and for leveling of the area.”

Electricity meters, 24x7 ambulances for residents

Tewari said the installation of electricity meters in the region outside the red line area, which is a much awaited requirement of the residents, will be restarted. The 24x7 ambulance services had been made available at Nayagaon gurdwara, and could be availed by anyone in need, he said.

The MP said that PCR vans for updating the police services in the area were also on the anvil, adding that decreasing the amount of mapping fees was also being explored.

5 new tube-wells sanctioned

Listing the development projects for Nayagaon, the MP said that a total of five new tube-wells had been sanctioned under the urban environment improvement project, out of which two had already been installed at Vikas Nagar and Dashmesh Nagar. The remaining three will each be installed at Chhoti Karoran village, Ward no 12 and at Dashmesh Nagar near the post office, he added.

₹2.6-crore water meter project in progress

A pilot project of installing water meters for each household amounting to ₹2.6 core was also under progress, for which administrative approval had been received, he informed. Further, for improving water pressure in the town, five boosting stations with UGSR capacity of 2 lakh litre had been proposed, for which a cost estimate amounting to ₹1.54 crore had been sent to the local bodies department, the MP said.

Construction of high-level bridge approved

Administrative approval for construction of a high-level bridge on Patiala ki Rao river at Nayagaon village leading to Singha Devi temple had been received and tender will be allotted by the end of October, Tewari said.