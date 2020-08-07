MP Manish Tewari reviews ongoing development projects in Mohali

Sections
He said the elevated road project from ISB in Sector 81 to the roundabout on Airport Road is a future need in terms of traffic congestion.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

MP Manish Tewari (centre) looks at a presentation at the municipal corporation office in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Friday reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city at the municipal corporation (MC) office here in Sector 68.

After going through a power point presentation, Tewari informed that he had been given an insight into the major projects executed in the past, the current projects that are under way and the future challenges that Mohali as a township faces over the next 10 years.

He said an elevated road from ISB in Sector 81 to the roundabout on Airport Road is definitively a future need in terms of the ever-growing traffic congestion.

Replying to a query on the cut in the MC budget, the MP said this is a challenge which not only Mohali but every urban local body across India is facing. “Our objective is not to just look at the immediate challenges, but also consider the city’s growth in a ten to twenty-year time frame.”



Sharing the purpose of his visit, he said, “I wanted to get an overview about how exactly are we going to surmount the challenges as the city grows and develops.”

