MPSC exam: CM to hold another meet on Friday

Pune: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday decided to hold another round of dialogue with Maratha outfits again regarding MPSC exam and reservation on Friday.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam is scheduled on Sunday (October 11).

The meeting was attended by representatives of Maratha outfits who urged the government to defer the exam date and increase the age limit for candidates by another year. Earlier, before the meeting, Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete said that till the time government takes a call on Maratha reservation, MPSC exams should be postponed and upper age limit for candidates should be increased.

In Pune, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar said that opposition to MPSC exam by community outfits is wrong though his party will support the Maharashtra bandh called by some Maratha outfits on October 10 over the quota issue. Over 2.5 lakh students have applied for the examination.

VBA chief Ambedkar said that his party has previously taken a call about backing the Maratha reservation and, therefore, it will support Saturday’s bandh.

“We have conveyed to Suresh Patil of Maratha Arakshan Samiti that these two reservations, Maratha and OBC, will remain different and no demand should be made seeking reservation for Maratha community by touching the OBCs’ share,” Ambedkar said.

If both sides (representing Marathas and OBCs) remain firm on the stand that both the issues will remain separate, the mutual understanding in the state will remain intact, he said.

Without naming BJP MP Udyanraje Bhosale, Ambedkar said that he didn’t understand how the saffron party could send someone who doesn’t know the Constitution to Rajya Sabha and says reservations for everyone be scrapped if Marathas cannot get it.

The Supreme Court had last month stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the statute of those who availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

Following this, the state government has filed an application before a larger bench of the apex court, seeking vacation of its stay.