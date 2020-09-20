Sections
MSP to stay, new bills will only help farmers: Nadda

Speaking at a function in Sonepat, Nadda said the opposition parties are provoking farmers for agitation in the name of minimum support price (MSP).

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

JP Nadda (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that three agriculture-related bills passed in the Lok Sabha will only boost production and help farmers get better prices for their produce.

Speaking at a function in Sonepat, Nadda said the opposition parties are provoking farmers for agitation in the name of minimum support price (MSP).

“I want to make it clear that MSP will stay and these three bills will give another option to farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis. We are not going to scrap the mandi system. If farmers get good price outside, why will they go to mandis. And if the prices are low outside, they will sell their produce on MSP in mandis. We have just given two options to farmers by introducing these bills,” he added.

Slamming the Congress, the BJP national president said his party has done what the opposition party had promised in its manifesto.

“Modi had brought good days for farmers in Gujarat and now he is implementing the same formula for all farmers across the country,” Nadda added.

He also took part in a blood donation camp at Sonepat and distributed spectacles to people.

