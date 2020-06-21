Sections
Home / Cities / MSRTC resumes: 50 buses to ply 6 routes in rural Pune

MSRTC resumes: 50 buses to ply 6 routes in rural Pune

PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has resumed its bus services in parts of the state, including Pune district where the administration has put in...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has resumed its bus services in parts of the state, including Pune district where the administration has put in operation 50 state transport (ST) buses, outside city limits.

The buses will ply on six routes as of now on an experimental basis, and later, will be extended to other routes.

The buses will travel between Hadapsar and Baramati, Wagholi and Shirur, Chakan and Alephata, Indapur and Baramati, Saswad and Kapurhol and Rajgurunagar to Bhimashankar, all which fall under the Pune district.

“We have started this bus service initially on an experimental basis and all the necessary precautionary measures like sanitising each bus, and using sanitisers and face masks for all our drivers and conductors. As of now, 50 buses are running on six routes only in the rural parts of Pune district.” said Yamini Joshi, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.



MSRTC stopped all its transport operations after the lockdown was announced in late March.

BOXX

MSRTC buses in Pune district

The buses will travel between...

Hadapsar and Baramati

Wagholi and Shirur

Chakan and Alephata

Indapur and Baramati

Saswad and Kapurhol

Rajgurunagar and Bhimashankar district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man duped of Rs 1.11 lakh in KYC online scam
Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST
Fitness enthusiasts in Ludhiana celebrate International Yoga Day virtually
Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST
Court fines applicants who opposed use of homoeopathic drug against Covid-19
Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST
Yoga a tool to maintain self-discipline, mental hygiene: PGIMER director
Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.