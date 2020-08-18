Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Muktsar Akali MLA Barkandi tests positive for Covid

Muktsar Akali MLA Barkandi tests positive for Covid

Legislator had been holding meetings with party workers and supporters in violation of Covid guidelines

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal being felicitated by party workers on his birthday on July 9. Muktsar legislator Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi is seen standing next to him. (Facebook page of Barkandi)

Bathinda: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator from Muktsar Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Barkandi said since he had a sore throat and cold for the past few days, he got himself tested.

His samples were tested in Mohali and he is in home isolation at his Chandigarh residence. His family members and security personnel have tested negative.

Barkandi had been holding meetings with supporters in violation of Covid guidelines. On August 7, he led a protest by SAD activists outside the public health office in Muktsar.



Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi seen interacting with supporters in Muktsar on August 7. The leader was spotted without a mask and so were several party workers.

Two days later, he inaugurated a volleyball ground at Sangrana village, where a large number of residents were invited for the event.

On July 5, he had held a meeting of party workers at his residence to mobilise them for a protest against the Congress government in the state.

49 NEW CORONA CASES IN MUKTSAR DISTRICT

Forty-nine new coronavirus cases were detected in Muktsar district on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson said they included 10 patients from the city and nine each from Gidderbaha and Malout towns.

Two residents of Badal village were among those who tested positive on Tuesday.

