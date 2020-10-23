Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Muktsar man gets death sentence for drowning wife, two children

Muktsar man gets death sentence for drowning wife, two children

A resident of Attari village in Muktsar was awarded death sentence on Thursday by a court for drowning his wife, two young children and his lover’s husband to death in 2015....

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:55 IST

By Vishal Joshi,

A resident of Attari village in Muktsar was awarded death sentence on Thursday by a court for drowning his wife, two young children and his lover’s husband to death in 2015.

District and sessions judge Arunvir Vashista observed that the crime committed by Palwinder Singh and Karamjit Kaur falls in the rarest of rare category.

Karamjit, however, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

All were the residents of the same village.



The detailed judgment of the case was not available with the prosecution lawyers till Thursday evening.

Muktsar district attorney Naveen Girdhar said on June 20, 2015, Palwinder’s car drowned in the Gang canal near Fattanwala village, in which his wife Sarabjit Kaur, daughter Gaganpreet Kaur, son Jashanpreet Singh and Karamjit’s husband Nirmal Singh were killed in a planned manner.

Girdhar said as Palwinder and Karamjit had an illicit relationship, the prosecution proved in the court that the two conspired to eliminate their families.

After solemnising marriage on January 27, 2016, they filed a protection petition in Muktsar.

Prosecution lawyer MS Brar said after sensing a foul play in the deaths, deceased Sarabjit’s brother Gurnishan Singh filed a police complaint in March 2016.

Defence lawyer Babu Singh Sidhu said the instances of buying life insurance policy by Palwinder for his wife and another insurance policy in the name of Nirmal were treated as main evidences against the convicts.

“After analysing the judgment, we will file an appeal against the death sentence in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Sidhu.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Oct 23, 2020 00:57 IST
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:59 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST

latest news

3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%
Oct 23, 2020 01:31 IST
Panjab University releases tentative admission schedule for postgrad courses
Oct 23, 2020 01:29 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Preview: It is MI’s match to lose against miserable CSK
Oct 23, 2020 01:28 IST
Bathinda bitcoin trader kills wife, two minor kids before turning gun on self
Oct 23, 2020 01:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.