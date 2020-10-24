Sections
Mullanpur man attacked, SUV snatched in Pinjore

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A Mohali man’s SUV was snatched after he was attacked with a rod in broad daylight at Surajpur in Pinjore, police said on Saturday.

While the vehicle was later recovered from Maheshpur area in Panchkula district, the attacker, who has been identified by the victim, is yet to be arrested.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, though the case was registered late at night at the Pinjore police station under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 379B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code.

Complainant Iqbal Khan, 40, who is a resident of Mullanpur in Mohali district, said he had gone to Surajpur in his Toyota Innova to collect some money from a woman.



While he was returning home around 3pm, a biker waylaid him near the Amravati Enclave cut on the highway.

The man, who Khan identified as Surender Gautam, allegedly attacked him with a rod on the head and other parts of the body. As people started gathering there, the man allegedly snatched his wallet and keys and fled in the SUV.

Khan was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, from where he was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Inspector Naveen Kumar said the SUV has been recovered, and Surender Gautam of Pinjore has been booked.

