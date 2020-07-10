Sections
Home / Cities / Multani disappearance case: Give 3-day notice to Saini before adding murder charges in FIR, Mohali court tells police

Multani disappearance case: Give 3-day notice to Saini before adding murder charges in FIR, Mohali court tells police

Dismissing the interim bail granted to him by the previous judge Monika Goyal, in anticipation of murder charges, the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Rajnish Garg termed it as premature.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sumedh Singh Saini. (HT PHOTO)

In a relief to Punjab’s former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case, the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Rajnish Garg told the police to give three-day notice to the former top cop before adding murder or other criminal charges in the FIR against him.

Dismissing the interim bail granted to him by the previous judge, in anticipation of murder charges, ADC Garg termed it as premature.

Special public persecutor Sartej Singh Narula had, in the previous hearing, argued that the former judge had ignored the facts and gravity of the offence and granted the bail in a “blanket manner”.

After Friday’s hearing, Narula said, “We are quite satisfied now. We will contest the anticipatory bail if Saini applies for it after the police add Section 302 (murder) of IPC or any other criminal charge in the FIR.”



Multani, an employee of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, was allegedly picked up by two officers in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh SSP. Four cops in his security posse had been killed in the attack. Police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of the Qadian police. The case was registered against Saini on May 6 this year. Multani’s brother, Palwinder, who is the complainant in the case, had filed for transfer of the case from the court of ADJ Monika Goyal citing unfair and biased trial.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
Jul 10, 2020 21:52 IST
Passport office to handle appointments via video calls
Jul 10, 2020 21:50 IST
Ludhiana civic body scrambles to stem infections as joint chief tests +ve
Jul 10, 2020 21:48 IST
Dalljiet Kaur: We’re judged by the happy pictures we post on social media
Jul 10, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.