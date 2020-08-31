Multi-crore SC scholarship scam: SAD seeks dismissal of minister Dharamsot

Sections
The protesters stated that it was clear that the minister was involved in the scam as the additional chief secretary of his own department has indicted him into the inquiry

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

SAD leaders protesting against cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Ludhiana: Demanding dismissal of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over his alleged involvement in multi-crore SC scholarship scam, the scheduled castes (SC) wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a protest against the minister and the state government at the Jalandhar Bypass on Monday. During the protest, the SAD leaders gave social distancing a miss.

The protesters stated that it is clear that the minister is involved in the scam as the additional chief secretary of his own department has indicted him into the inquiry. They demanded that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should immediately dismiss Dharamsot from the cabinet.

SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “We have been raising the issue that the funds meant for the SC students are being misused and embezzled and the report submitted by the additional chief secretary has blown the lid off the same. The SC community comprises around 32% of the state’s population and Dharamsot has embezzled around Rs 64 crore which were meant for the SC community students. The CM should immediately dismiss Dharamsot and the funds should be transferred to the students.”

