Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Mum-Pune special trains in place of DQ, Indrayani

Mum-Pune special trains in place of DQ, Indrayani

PUNE The Central Railways (CR) has announced the running of five special trains from October 9. Of these five specials, two trains will run between Pune and Mumbai. Due to the...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:09 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE The Central Railways (CR) has announced the running of five special trains from October 9.

Of these five specials, two trains will run between Pune and Mumbai.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, train services between both cities have been shut down, until now.

According to information released by the Central Railways on Wednesday, a ‘Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily’ (train number 02123) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and arrive in Pune the same day, starting October 9.



A Superfast Special Daily (train number 02124) will leave Pune railway station, starting October 10, and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, the same day.

The halts and timings of these trains will be the same as the Deccan Queen Express (train no. 12123/12124), starting from Pune at 7.15am and reaching Mumbai at 10.15am; starting from Mumbai at 5.10pm and reaching Pune at 8.25 pm.

There will be 10 second sitting class coaches, four AC chair cars and two second- class seating coaches in the train.

A second Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special train will mirror the timings of the Indrayani Express (train number 22105/22106), starting from Pune at 6.35pm and reaching Mumbai at 10pm; starting from Mumbai at 5.40 am and reaching Pune at 9.05 am.

This ‘Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily’ (train number 02015) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 9 and arrive in Pune the same day. The superfast special (train number 02016) will leave Pune from October 9, and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, the same day.

There will be 12 second class seating coaches and two AC chair cars in this train.

The other three special trains are the Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto special daily train, Mumbai-Gondia superfast special daily and the Mumbai-Solapur superfast special daily train.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
Oct 07, 2020 21:05 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni takes a stunner to remove Mavi
Oct 07, 2020 21:24 IST
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Oct 07, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Bombay HC on whether offences under NDPS Act are non-bailable: Read full text
Oct 07, 2020 21:21 IST
Mum-Pune special trains in place of DQ, Indrayani
Oct 07, 2020 21:09 IST
Congress releases first list of 21 candidates for Bihar elections
Oct 07, 2020 21:07 IST
Pune district reports over 2,343 fresh Covid cases, 40 deaths
Oct 07, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.