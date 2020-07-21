Mumbai city guardian min Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Aslam Shaikh, the guardian minister for Mumbai city and cabinet minister for textiles, port and fisheries, has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The Congress minister, in a tweet on Monday morning, said that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home.

“This is to inform that I’ve tested Covid-19 positive. I’m asymptomatic and on self-isolation at home. I request all those, who have come in close contact with me, to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state,” tweeted Shaikh who has been active in programmes against Covid-19 in Mumbai.

The minister gave a throat swab sample on Sunday, the report for which came positive on Monday.

“He has been continuously meeting people and holding official meetings as guardian minister of the city. He and his staff have been undergoing regular testing for the virus as a precaution. After the minister tested positive, his staff members, including his security guards, have been asked to quarantine themselves,” said an official from Shaikh’s office.

Shaikh, a legislator from Malad (West) constituency, is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government to test positive for the virus.

Earlier, his cabinet colleagues Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde, both from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as well as Congress’s Ashok Chavan, have already recovered from the virus, following hospitalisation. Two legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Latur and Pune too, had been recently, tested positive for the virus.