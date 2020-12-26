Mumbai civic body begins testing of 187 UK returnees for new Covid-19 strain

Over 1,000 passengers from the UK, Europe and Middle East have been quarantined since December 21 amid the fear of new Covid-19 variant. (HT FILE Photo)

In an attempt to identify and prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 variant in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday started testing 187 passengers who had arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this week. According to BMC officials, the results of all these passengers will be out by Monday.

A BMC official said, “187 passengers who are currently quarantined in hotels in the city will be tested in two batches on Saturday and Sunday. The results of those who were tested on Saturday will be out on Sunday.”

Along with the UK returnees, those passengers who reached the city from the Middle East and Europe earlier this week will also be tested. Over 1,000 passengers from the UK, Europe and Middle East have been quarantined since December 21 amid the fear of new Covid-19 variant. Passengers from South Africa have been quarantined from Saturday but a decision on their testing will be taken later.

“The samples of those who test positive will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for detecting the new Covid-19 strain reported in the UK. Such patients will also be hospitalised,” the official said.

Earlier this week, around 590 passengers arrived from the UK to Mumbai on three flights. Of these, 187 passengers were quarantined, while the others were permitted to leave as they were not residents of Mumbai. Of the passengers from Europe and the Middle East who had arrived to Mumbai this week, 820 fliers have also been quarantined at different hotels in Mumbai till Friday.

BMC is tracing more than 1,500 passengers who had arrived from the UK in the past one month to test them for the new strain. Officials, however, said that there is no proposal to trace passengers who arrived in Mumbai from Europe and Middle East in the past one month.

The civic body said it will wait for the Covid-19 test results of these passengers before going ahead with any further relaxations, especially concerned with the reopening of schools or restarting the local trains for all after December 31.

Suresh Kakani, additional civic commissioner, said, “No decision has been taken on restarting local trains for all or reopening schools. The proposal has to come from the state government. But whether we are in a position to reopen schools and restart locals for all is something we’ll have to decide after considering the situation in the coming days. One of the factors will also be detection of the new Covid-19 strain. For now, our focus is on quarantining and testing passengers from the UK, Europe, the Middle and South Africa to detect the new strain.”

However, state’s Covid-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said the new variant detection should not affect the decision to unlock the city. “There’s no harm in unlocking with Covid-appropriate behaviour in the coming days. The detection of the new strain, if any, shouldn’t impact the unlocking. But we should be prepared for a surge, say around two weeks after the New Year,” he said.

On November 20, BMC had decided to keep all the schools for Class 9 to Class 12 closed till December 31, owing to the fear of a second wave around Diwali.

In the case of local trains, the state government had given its consent to the Centre to restart locals for all in the last week of October, but the decision was not implemented owing to the fear of the second wave.

Meanwhile, 536 cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the tally to 290,336. The toll is at 11,068 after 12 deaths. Around 2.7 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city’s recovery rate is around 93%, while fatality stands at 3.8%. There are 8,262 active cases in Mumbai. One hot spot that has shown signs of drastic improvement – Dharavi – recorded only one Covid-19 case on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,789. Of these, 3,464 patients have been discharged.