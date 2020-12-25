Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mumbai court to MNS: Don’t obstruct Amazon’s business activities

Mumbai court to MNS: Don’t obstruct Amazon’s business activities

Amazon India has approached the civil courts in the city against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after the political party initiated a campaign against the e-commerce giant for not having Marathi as one of the languages of operations on its online apps

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:31 IST

By Charul Shah,

The city civil court at Dindoshi said, “At this stage, it appears that protection is required to be given for the working of the plaintiff, otherwise there will be disturbance in their business activities.” (Reuters )

The city civil court in Dindoshi, in its order issued earlier this month, had temporarily restrained the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from obstructing Amazon or its employees from working at the site of the company or disturbing its business activities.

Amazon India has approached the civil courts in the city against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after the political party initiated a campaign against the e-commerce giant for not having Marathi as one of the languages of operations on its online apps.

MNS leader Akhil Chitre, who is made a party in the suit by Amazon, said, “We wrote to the online apps to add Marathi as one of the language of operations after finding out that they had several southern Indian languages for operations but not Marathi.”

After several meetings with party representatives and fearing aggravated action by MNS, Amazon approached the civil courts. The company has so far filed five suits in the courts, seeking the restraining orders against MNS.



“The defendant [MNS] is threatening the plaintiff [Amazon] and the defendant is resorting to unfair labour trade practices, inciting the employees working at the plaintiff’s work premises through their arm-wresting tactics,” the lawyer for Amazon submitted before the court, while seeking the restraining orders.

MNS however, raised the issue of jurisdiction, and objected to the relief sought by Amazon.

However, the city civil court at Dindoshi granted relief to Amazon and said, “At this stage, it appears that protection is required to be given for the working of the plaintiff, otherwise there will be disturbance in their business activities.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls for holding early talks on LAC
by HT Correspondent
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Maharashtra tweaks quarantine rules for fliers on watchlist
by Faisal Malik
HC refuses to interfere with centre’s move to make isi mark on toys a must
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Man plays song on keyboard while juggling tennis balls. Video may amaze you
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai court to MNS: Don’t obstruct Amazon’s business activities
by Charul Shah
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.