Sections
Home / Cities / Mumbai man booked for duping Jammu resident of Rs 9 lakh

Mumbai man booked for duping Jammu resident of Rs 9 lakh

Police said they both had come in contact with each other in 2015 on a matrimonial site.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

JAMMU: The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based man for allegedly duping a woman lecturer in Jammu of Rs 9.19 lakh.

The accused was identified as Rajeev Bharanatti of Navi Mumbai.

Police said they both had come in contact with each other in 2015 on a matrimonial site.

A police spokesperson said, “They used to talk over the phone and later the accused demanded some money from the woman on pretext of treating his ailing father. The man assured that he would return the money. The woman transferred the money to different account numbers over a period of time and later the accused started avoiding her.”



A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lt Governor reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting Kejriwal
Jun 25, 2020 18:20 IST
With major cities hit hard by COVID-19, squash staring at long break
Jun 25, 2020 18:12 IST
In Telangana and Andhra, pvt school teachers now struggle as daily wage earners
Jun 25, 2020 18:11 IST
Moving photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father at prayer meet goes viral
Jun 25, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.