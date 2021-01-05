Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mumbai man kills self after shooting friend

Mumbai man kills self after shooting friend

They knew each other from the past two years. The woman got engaged to another man recently, owing to which there were frequent fights between the two, said the police

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 01:31 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The incident took place behind a mall in Malad on Monday around 9.30pm. (Pic for representation)

A 26-year-old man allegedly shot his friend on her head with a pistol before shooting himself. The incident took place on a road behind Infinity Mall at Malad (West) around 9.30pm on Monday.

Some locals informed the Mumbai Police’s control room about the incident and the duo were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali (West) where they were declared dead before admission, said a police officer. The victims’ family have been informed about the incident.

According to the police, the man is a Kandivli resident, while his 23-year-old friend used to stay in Malad (East). They knew each other from the past two years, said the officer. The woman got engaged to another man recently, owing to which there were frequent fights between the two. The police are probing to find the actual reason.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

Mumbai man kills self after shooting friend
by Manish K Pathak
State forms special cell to encourage women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra
by HT Correspondent
Woman killed, 2 others hurt as trailer hits auto on old Mumbai-Pune highway
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
SC will take up an open letter on farmers as PIL
by Abraham Thomas
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.