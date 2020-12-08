Mumbai: Man, mother say not treated in time; Kalwa hospital denies all claims

A video of a 22-year-old man and his mother complaining of lack of proper service and care at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa went viral on Monday. Both, the mother and son, were allegedly assaulted by the father. They allege that despite having bruises the man was not treated immediately by the hospital staff and had to wait for hours. Although the hospital confirmed the incident, they also denied any lax on their part.

Sumit Santosh went to Kalwa hospital on Sunday night after his father allegedly assaulted him and his mother after an argument. Santosh has bite marks on his fingers and back, while both mother and son have bruises. They claimed that for over three hours there was no hospital staff to attend them. “There was only one nurse present at the casualty ward. We were given dressing after an hour-long wait and were told that there are no tetanus injections were available at the hospital. We kept waiting for the injections,” said Santosh in the video that went viral on Monday.

“Son had bruises and bite marks in different parts of his body, while the mother’s genital areas were injured. There could have been a slight delay as we have many patients in the casualty ward. However, it is not possible that the patient was kept waiting for hours. I checked with those on duty, our staff had attended the patient and suggested some tests. They had to wait to get the tests done and this is when they started showing disinterest. They were keen to leave the hospital soon,” said Bhimrao Jadhav, dean, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa.

“Moreover, their claims that the hospital does not have enough supplies of injections is false. Our staff examined and provided basic medication. They were asked to wait for the injection, but they were in a hurry to leave,” added Jadhav.