Mumbai man stabbed 17 times: 29-year-old accused held from Solapur

The accused and the victim were rivals and used to have fights frequently

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:59 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The accused first fled to Pune and then to Solapur. (HT FILE)

Mumbai crime branch’s unit 11 on Thursday evening arrested a 29-year-old man from Solapur district, who along with four associates allegedly murdered a Goregaon resident after stabbing him 17 times with a chopper on December 17.

The police said the victim, Amin Khan, 42, and the accused, Sohel Saeed Munshi, were involved in illicit activities such as supplying illegal electric connections to locals. The duo were rivals and used to have fights frequently.

According to the crime branch, Munshi is involved in at least 12 assault cases. He was earlier externed twice from the city, said a police officer.

On December 17, Khan was at Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon. Munshi along with his three brothers and a 16-year-old attacked Khan with a knife and choppers. They stabbed Khan 17 times. He was rushed to a hospital by some locals, but was declared dead before admission, said inspector Sunil Mane of unit 11. Bangur Nagar police nabbed Munshi’s four aides.

Crime branch officers then started a parallel probe and learnt that Munshi was hiding in Pune. However, when they had reached there, Munshi had left for Solapur. The police then traced him through his phone and nabbed him on Thursday evening from Solapur. He was brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Bangur Nagar police, Mane said.

