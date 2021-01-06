Mumbai man who killed his friend before ending life had criminal past: Cops

Sections
The victim’s 53-year-old father told the police that his daughter had an affair with the man. However, when he found out that the was a criminal, he got his 22-year-old daughter engaged to another man.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:39 IST

By Megha Pol,

The incident took place in Malad on Monday. (Pic for representation)

Bangur Nagar police officers who are probing the Malad murder-suicide case said the 27-year-old man who shot his female friend before killing himself on Monday night had multiple cases of robberies, chain snatchings and extortion registered against him in Bangur Nagar, Malad, Malwani and Kandivli police stations.

The woman’s 53-year-old father told the police that his daughter had an affair with the man. However, when he found out that the was a criminal, he got his 22-year-old daughter engaged to another man. Police believe the two had met to discuss the arrangement between them at the back road of Infiniti Mall. “We are recording more statements to find out whether the couple had a suicide pact or if the man was angry about the woman getting engaged to someone else,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

Eyewitnesses told the police that they saw the duo at a stall near Link Road around 8.45pm on Monday. It was not clear if they were arguing , said eyewitnesses. The man then pulled a country-made revolver from his pocket and shot his friend in her head. He then shot himself. The stall workers and commuters alerted the police who reached the spot within minutes and rushed the couple to a nearby hospital, where both of them were declared dead on arrival.

