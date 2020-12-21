Mumbai Metro-7, 2A gear up for operations; 18 women among 1st set of operators

Sections
The Metro body is looking to hire 1,100 staffers for the two lines

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 00:55 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

CM Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the progress of Metro-7 and 2A on Sunday. (TWITTER: CMO)

With the city expected to get two additional Metro lines in May 2021, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has readied a batch of 41 station controllers and train operators, of which, 18 are women.

MMMOCL is a newly-formed government body that will operate and maintain all the upcoming metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

MMMOCL is looking to hire 1,100 staffers for the two lines — Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) and Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar).

Of the batch of 41, there are 30 station controllers and 11 train operators. DK Sharma, managing director, MMMOCL, said, “The batch was trained for 22 weeks at the L&T Academy in Hyderabad during the lockdown. They also received hands-on training on Mumbai Metro-1. We have also trained the station controllers to undertake for operations in case of an emergency.”



Apart from being trained in operation and maintenance, MMMOCL is also looking to get all the employees trained in disaster management. “A batch of 30 staffers have been trained at the civic body’s facility at Parel,” said Sharma, adding that each employee will be trained in fire-fighting, administering first-aid or combatting any major hazard. MMMOCL has also planned mock drills for the employees with the National Disaster Response Force, Sharma added.

Of the women trained for operating metros, 24-year-old Adeshree Thakare from Amravati was the first to operate a locomotive, used for shunting the trains, at the Charkop depot earlier this month.

“I never thought I would get to operate a train in my life. The technology has advanced so much that it has become easier for women to opt for these jobs that were perceived to be male-oriented professions. It’s a very exciting opportunity and I am looking forward for the inauguration of the two lines next year,” said Thakare.

Meanwhile chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited Akurli and DN Nagar Metro stations, among other sites, to review the works of the two corridors. He also visited Charkop depot, where the trains will be housed.

The trial-runs for the two metro lines are expected to start from January.

