Mumbai’s Dharavi reports only 1 new Covid-19 case on Tuesday

Dharavi reported only one positive case on Tuesday, the lowest since April first week, when the first case was reported from the area.

For around a month now, Dharavi has been reporting fewer cases than earlier.

On Saturday, Dharavi, which was the city’s hot spot earlier, reported only two cases.

The total number of cases in India’s largest slum area now stands at 2,335 and until a week ago, Dharavi had reported 81 deaths. The civic body is yet to release the death toll figures for this week.

The Brirhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said over 6 lakh of around 8 lakh residents have been screened in Dharavi until now.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward, that covers Dharavi, said, “There are three factors that have helped us the most in controlling the spread of the virus: testing, screening and quarantining maximum people. Even after the migrants have returned and the small-scale industries in the area have opened , we have not seen a major spike in the cases. We are hoping for the best now” .

Despite the decline in the number of cases in Dharavi, G-North ward has recorded 381 deaths till Monday, which is the highest among all the 24 wards.