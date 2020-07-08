Sections
Home / Cities / Mumbai’s Dharavi reports only 1 new Covid-19 case on Tuesday

Mumbai’s Dharavi reports only 1 new Covid-19 case on Tuesday

Dharavi reported only one positive case on Tuesday, the lowest since April first week, when the first case was reported from the area.For around a month now, Dharavi has been...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:23 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Dharavi reported only one positive case on Tuesday, the lowest since April first week, when the first case was reported from the area.

For around a month now, Dharavi has been reporting fewer cases than earlier.

On Saturday, Dharavi, which was the city’s hot spot earlier, reported only two cases.

The total number of cases in India’s largest slum area now stands at 2,335 and until a week ago, Dharavi had reported 81 deaths. The civic body is yet to release the death toll figures for this week.



The Brirhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said over 6 lakh of around 8 lakh residents have been screened in Dharavi until now.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward, that covers Dharavi, said, “There are three factors that have helped us the most in controlling the spread of the virus: testing, screening and quarantining maximum people. Even after the migrants have returned and the small-scale industries in the area have opened , we have not seen a major spike in the cases. We are hoping for the best now” .

Despite the decline in the number of cases in Dharavi, G-North ward has recorded 381 deaths till Monday, which is the highest among all the 24 wards.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.