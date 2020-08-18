Sections
Home / Cities / Mumbai’s Nair Hospital submits protocol for clinical trials of Covishield

Mumbai’s Nair Hospital submits protocol for clinical trials of Covishield

BYL Nair hospital at Mumbai Central on Monday submitted its protocol to run clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine-also known as COVISHIELD- to its ethics committee....

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:52 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

BYL Nair hospital at Mumbai Central on Monday submitted its protocol to run clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine-also known as COVISHIELD- to its ethics committee. Once approved, the protocol will be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a final green nod.

Last week, ICMR selected Nair and Parel-based KEM hospitals to undertake human trials to determine the efficacy of COVISHIELD, considered promising after results of phase 1 trial conducted in the United Kingdom against the novel coronavirus.

“We have to decide on the age of the volunteers who want to be part of the trial along with the selection process. We cannot randomly select volunteers, and therefore we need to set out standard operating procedures before we can start the trial. Once the ethics committee of the college approves it, ICMR has to give us the final permission,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital. “It will take two-three days before the ethics committee reviews and approves the protocol.”

KEM hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh did not respond to calls and messages from HT.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
Chhattisgarh journalist booked for Facebook post saying tribals killing each other
Aug 18, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.