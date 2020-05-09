Mumbai saw 26% of coronavirus cases in past 100 hours

The city saw 3,017 more cases – 26% of its total – in the past 100 hours, according to the data published by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). In this period, from May 3 to May 7, Mumbai recorded 194 new deaths. Also, by Thursday evening, 2,435 people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the percentage of recovered patients to 21.70.

The city saw 411 cases on May 3, 510 on May 4, 635 on May 5, 769 on May 6 and 692 on May 7. The death rate stayed in the 3.83%-3.89% range in this period. Mumbai’s case count on Friday was 12,142, with 462 deaths.

On Friday, Dharavi, India’s largest slum, recorded 25 new cases, taking the tally to 808 with 26 deaths. In the past three days, a team of 14 doctors has screened more than 15,000 people for possible coronavirus symptoms, of which 86 samples have been sent to the laboratory, said a BMC official.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi, who was ousted on Friday, told HT on Thursday: “Coronavirus cases are increasing, but we have to check the doubling rate. The cases are now doubling in 10 days, which was earlier 3-4 days. The numbers are also increasing because a lot of pending reports are coming out now.”

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said more than 70% patients are asymptomatic. “The number of positive cases is increasing day by day because the BMC is conducting tests at a daily average of 4,000-4,500.At the same time, we brought down the death rate to 3.86%, which is near the national average of 3.35%.”

She said most of the deaths are from the age group of 50 years and above.

In this group, patients have comorbidities such as

high blood pressure, cancer and diabetes.

Meanwhile on Friday, the BMC cancelled its April 30 order and issued a fresh order allowing only 75% of its staff to attend office to maintain social distancing.

The April 30 order made 100 % attendance mandatory for all employees.