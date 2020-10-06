Sections
Mumbai: Western Railway services disrupted after overhead wire snaps

Mumbai: Western Railway services disrupted after overhead wire snaps

News agency PTI cited railway sources saying that a Mumbai-bound long-distance train was also held up at Nallasopara.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Railway Board has been currently running 500 special trains for essential workers along with state and government employees amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)

Western Railway’s local train services were disrupted on Tuesday morning after an overhead wire snapped at the Nalla Sopara station, officials said. Restoration work in underway, an official of the government railway police said.

Suburban services on the Churchgate-bound fast corridor stopped after the overhead wire, from which power is drawn to run the train, snapped around 6.30am at Nallasopara station in neighbouring Palghar district, he added. News agency PTI cited railway sources saying that a Mumbai-bound long-distance train was also held up at Nallasopara.

Earlier, Western Railway said that it would introduce six new local train services out of which two will be for females and will operate during peak hours adding that 506 trains will operate on a daily basis between Churchgate and Virar stations.

The Railway Board has been currently running 500 special trains for essential workers along with state and government employees amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

(With PTI inputs)

