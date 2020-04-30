Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients

Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra, which had been sealed for a few days after some of its employees were tested Covid positive, has reopened and converted into a Covid-19 hospital.

Thane has almost 300 Covid positive cases, with infections increasing exponentially in the last two weeks. Mumbra has the most positive cases at 50 and the Kalsekar hospitals proximity to Mumbra will benefit residents of this area.

Thane Municipal Corporation has said the hospital will admit only symptomatic patients and those who can afford to pay their own medical expenses.The hospital is a 120-bed hospital and 80 Covid patients can be accommodated.

A TMC official said, “The hospital has all the modern amenities, like ICU and ventilators, which can treat critical patients. The hospital should ensure that Covid and non-Covid patients are properly separated.”

Covid positive patients are treated in Thane civil hospital, Horizon Hospital, Kaushalya Hospital and Vedant Hospital. Fifty beds of Bethany Hospital are dedicated for patients suspected to be infected with the virus and have comorbidities.