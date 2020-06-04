Sections
Murbad reports three positive cases

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:01 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

First three cases of Covid-19 were found in Murbad region recently after a Thane-based man visited the village to meet his relative. The man was infected with the novel coronavirus, due to which, two of his relatives too contracted the virus. The third person from the village who tested positive, works in Ulhasnagar and visited his village after two months.

On May 28 (Thursday), the Thane-based man visited his in-laws, residing in Umroli village of Murbad. He left for Thane the next day, but on Sunday he tested positive for Covid-19. His 38-year-old brother-in-law and 17-year-old son tested positive too.

In another case, a 23-year-old man who worked in Ulhasnagar tested positive after he visited his hometown in Ambedkar Nagar, Murbad.

Taluka health officer from Murbad confirmed the details and said, “These are the first three cases in Murbad. The family members are quarantined and further precautions have been taken. We have distributed immunity-boosting tablets.”



