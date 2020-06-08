Sections
Home / Cities / Murder accused hacked to death inside government hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Murder accused hacked to death inside government hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

According to news agency ANI, four unidentified men entered Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai with weapons and killed the man.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A case registered has been registered and an investigation by the police is underway. (PTI)

A man accused of murder was killed by at least four unidentified people inside a government hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai early on Monday, reports said.

According to news agency ANI, four unidentified men entered Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai with weapons and killed the man.

Reports said the man was identified as 40-year-old V Murugan and that he is an accused in the murder of Patta Rajasekar in 2019.

ANI said that a case registered has been registered and an investigation by the police is underway.



Rajaji Government Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu with more than 2,500 beds.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: New Zealand lifts all domestic restrictions, PM declares virus victory
Jun 08, 2020 12:17 IST
From tiny Shirampur to dizzy heights of success: Laxman lauds India pacer
Jun 08, 2020 12:19 IST
Covid-19: List of documents needed to get treated at Delhi hospitals
Jun 08, 2020 12:03 IST
Mumbai: Traffic snarls reported across the city as offices in MMR open partially
Jun 08, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.