Murder bid on Ludhiana scribe: Two history-sheeters held

Two history-sheeters, who had allegedly attempted to murder a scribe on August 16, landed in the police net on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh, alias Aman Tattoo, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Price, of Manakwal. Their accomplices, Shanky Verma, Love, Chirkut and five others, who have yet to be identified, are at large.

The police have recovered a .32-bore pistol, a bullet and 54gm narcotic powder from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused were arrested from near Basant Park following a tip-off. The accused were crossing the area on a scooter. When stopped for checking, illegal weapons and drugs were recovered from them.

The ADCP said on August 16, the accused had fired shots outside the house of a scribe, Pawan Kumar of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri. Though Kumar managed to escape unhurt as he locked himself inside, the accused damaged the gate of his house using sharp-edged weapons and fled on failing to break it open.

The Shimlapuri police had lodged an FIR under Sections 307, 336, 148, 149 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this regard.

The official said the accused were already facing trial in six cases.

A fresh case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of remaining accused.