Sections
Home / Cities / Murder bid on Ludhiana scribe: Two history-sheeters held

Murder bid on Ludhiana scribe: Two history-sheeters held

Had fired shots outside the scribe’s house and damaged the gate on August 16.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two history-sheeters, who had allegedly attempted to murder a scribe on August 16, landed in the police net on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh, alias Aman Tattoo, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Price, of Manakwal. Their accomplices, Shanky Verma, Love, Chirkut and five others, who have yet to be identified, are at large.

The police have recovered a .32-bore pistol, a bullet and 54gm narcotic powder from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused were arrested from near Basant Park following a tip-off. The accused were crossing the area on a scooter. When stopped for checking, illegal weapons and drugs were recovered from them.



The ADCP said on August 16, the accused had fired shots outside the house of a scribe, Pawan Kumar of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri. Though Kumar managed to escape unhurt as he locked himself inside, the accused damaged the gate of his house using sharp-edged weapons and fled on failing to break it open.

The Shimlapuri police had lodged an FIR under Sections 307, 336, 148, 149 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this regard.

The official said the accused were already facing trial in six cases.

A fresh case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of remaining accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on modalities of exams on Monday, says Maharashtra education minister
Aug 29, 2020 19:02 IST
Class-11 students to pay fees by Aug 31 for admission to Chandigarh govt schools
Aug 29, 2020 19:01 IST
Youth Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign
Aug 29, 2020 18:58 IST
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
Aug 29, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.