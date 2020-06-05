Murder convict out on parole shot dead in Rohtak

A 37-year-old murder convict out on parole was shot dead at Gandhi camp area in Rohtak city, police said on Thursday.

Joginder alias Jaggi was serving a 20-year term at Sunaria jail and was granted parole amid to Covid-19 crisis.

His younger brother Amit said Joginder was returning home when he was gunned down by a group of five.

“The assailants led by Anil alias Sonu and his brother Raman intercepted Joginder and pumped bullets into him as he tried to run for his life. We took him to PGIMS, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

He claimed that the murder was the outcome of an old rivalry.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jai Bhagwan said they have booked five persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. “We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” he added.