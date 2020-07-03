Murder of 2 cops: Two women arrested in Sonepat

Police on Friday arrested two women for their involvement in the killing of two policemen in Sonepat’s Butana village on June 29.

The accused Sushila and Asha of Butana village were produced before a local court in Gohana, which has sent them in two-day police remand.

Gohana assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Udai Singh Meena said the women, who had accompanied the four criminals, including a dead assailant Amit Kumar, were arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen near Butana checkpost.

“Sushila was Amit’s friend and he along with three aides had come to meet her at Butana village on Monday night. Sushila’s friend Asha had also accompanied. The policemen were shot dead after they barred them from consuming liquor and saw one of the women in an objectionable position with Amit,” the ASP said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab two absconding criminals, Vikas Kumar and Neeraj of Jind,” he added.

A senior official privy to the development said they arrested the accused women after checking the call details of Amit Kumar.

“Amit Kumar had been calling Sushila for the last six months. He along with Neeraj had been visiting Butana village to meet Sushila and Asha, who later befriended Neeraj. During remand, the arrested accused Sandeep Kumar had told us that Amit and Neeraj had asked him and Vikas Kumar to accompany them in a marriage function. Later, they told Sandeep that they are going to meet their female friends,” the official said.

During initial questioning ,the women claimed that they had come to meet Amit and Neeraj after giving some sleeping pills to their family members,” the official added.

Earlier, the police had said that Amit was accused in at least six cases, including two attempts to murder in Jind in 2014 and 2015. Similarly, Sandeep was also booked in a case of murder bid in Jind.