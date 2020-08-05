Murder of elderly woman: No arrest even after a week

Noida: The city police have detained 25 people for questioning in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old woman whose body was found in her Sector 15 house on July 28. However, no arrests have been made in the case, the police said.

The victim, Santosh Kumari, had been found strangled in the washroom of her house by a family friend on the morning of July 28 after which a murder case was registered at Sector 20 police station. The police had said that there were no signs of forced entry suggesting that the killer was known to the woman. She lived alone on the first floor of the building while tenants lived on the ground and second floor.

“So far we have questioned nearly 25 people in connection to the murder and are working on several angles,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Police officials said that most of the people who were questioned are those who were in regular contact with her, like neighbours, household staff, etc. However, there has been no concrete evidence against anyone even a week after her death.

According to the police, the woman’s autopsy report had been unclear in terms of cause of death, it had indicated a murder following which her viscera samples were preserved and sent for testing. The officials said that all angles like robbery and property dispute were being probed.

“We have a few leads and are working on them. Questioning is being done constantly,” said Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

The house that the woman was living in had been sold in February, giving police another avenue to probe.

The woman’s body had been found by a Delhi resident who had been asked to check up on her by her son who lives outside India. The police believe that she had been killed on the night of July 27.