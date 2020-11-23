Murdered woman’s body exhumed in J&K, husband, two in-laws booked

The body of a 20-year-old woman was exhumed from a graveyard in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, after her family in Ludhiana approached the authorities complaining that she was murdered by her husband and his brothers.

The three brothers have been booked for murder after the autopsy report of the victim, Shanu, confirmed that she was beaten to death.

The Ludhiana Police have despatched teams to Kathua for the arrest of Shanu’s husband Mohammad Safeeq and his two elder brothers, Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Jaqar.

The matter came to fore on the complaint of Qadir Hussain of Jagraon, the brother-in-law (sister’s husband) of the victim.

Hussain told police Shanu had married Safeeq two years ago. Around two months ago, the couple came to Ludhiana to visit Safeeq’s brother Farooq, who lives in Paddi village here.

On November 1, Shanu gave birth to a boy in Ludhiana. Days after this, Shanu called her sister, alleging that her husband and in-laws were forcing her to handle all house chores, despite her weak health.

On November 10, Farooq called Hussain, informing him that she was unwell and in the evening, he called again and said that Shanu had died.

“Farooq took Shanu’s body to Kathua and buried it there. However, there were injury marks on her body, which relatives noticed before the burial. Therefore, he approached the Kathua district magistrate, who ordered that the body be exhumed and an autopsy be conducted,” Hussain said.

After the autopsy report confirmed that Shanu was beaten to death, the Kathua police referred the matter to their counterparts in Ludhiana for further action.

ASI Ranjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said after the autopsy, the woman was buried again in Kathua. Her husband and two brothers-in-law have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dehlon police station in Ludhiana. Efforts are on to arrest them, he added.