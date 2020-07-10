Muslims offer 330 quintal wheat for langar at Golden Temple

A delegation members from Malerkotla being honoured by SGPC officials for their contribution to langar at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

AMRITSAR Muslims from Malerkotla town on Friday offered 330 quintals of wheat to Guru Ram Das Langar, the community kitchen of Golden Temple here.

The delegation that brought the foodgrain was led by Sikh-Muslim Sanjha Manch president Nasir Akhtar. They paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib and also met acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. They also partook of langar at the community kitchen.

For offering the wheat, Golden Temple chief manager Mukhtiar Singh and additional manager Rajinder Singh Ruby honoured the delegation members with siropas. “Cooperation between Sikhs and Muslims has prevailed since the times of Gurus. There is a dire need of enhancing the same,” said Akhtar, who was accompanied by Anwar Khan, Shabir Khan, Mohammad Arphan, Mohammad Liyakat, Sadaq Ali and Mohammad Hanif.

Appreciating the services being rendered at the community kitchen for needy people, he said, “The people irrespective of their faith, colour, caste and creed, are distributed free food here. This is the greatness of Guru Darbar.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal thanked the delegation for their kind gesture saying, “The Muslim community of Malerkotla has set a rare example and such efforts promote communal harmony.”