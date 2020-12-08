Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / MVA, AAP ensure bandh in Pune sees strong political presence

MVA, AAP ensure bandh in Pune sees strong political presence

PUNE: The Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) and other political parties along with various farmer organisations participated in the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations across...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:36 IST

By HTC,

PUNE: The Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) and other political parties along with various farmer organisations participated in the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations across the country

Maha Vikas Agadi leaders, mainly from the Nationalist Congress party, Congress and Shiv Sena, took part in agitations at the Alka Talkies chowk on Tuesday morning.

The MVA planned to carry out a march till Mandai, but police did not allow any movement.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe, and Shiv Sena leaders joined the agitation.



NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade expressed dismay as the trader unions supported the bandh but did not close down all the shops in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party held an agitation at the District collector’s office.

Social leader Baba Adhav also participated in the agitations.

Meanwhile, farmer organisations carried out agitations in the rural parts of western Maharashtra with farmer leader Raju Shetty leading the agitation in Kolhapur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Dec 08, 2020 19:42 IST

latest news

Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020: Here’s how netizens communicated
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
World Economic Forum to be held next year in Singapore
Dec 08, 2020 20:09 IST
I-View World Film Festival commences on December 10
Dec 08, 2020 20:08 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.