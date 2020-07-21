Sections
Home / Cities / Mysterious disease claims lives of 22 buffaloes in Hisar

Mysterious disease claims lives of 22 buffaloes in Hisar

A team of eight doctors from Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences reached the dairy farm and collected samples of dead buffaloes.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

As many as 22 buffaloes have died of an unknown disease at a dairy farm in Hisar’s Nangthala village since Saturday.

Dairy owner, Ranbir alias Bhola of Nangthala, said first a cow succumbed to the disease on Friday and two buffaloes died the next day.

“The unknown disease has claimed 22 of my buffaloes so far. I have 110 milk producing animals and have been running this dairy for the past 30 years. I have suffered a loss of nearly Rs 30 lakh. The government should help me,” he said.

A team of eight doctors from Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences reached the dairy farm and collected samples of dead buffaloes.



Dr Rajesh Khurana, a member of the team, said they had collected the dead buffaloes’ samples and a report will be announced in three days.

“It is very unfortunate and surprising that a large number of buffaloes died due to an unknown disease. We are inspecting the fodder and water given to these animals. We have appraised senior officials of the death of the buffaloes”, he added.

Last year, over 100 animals also died in Charkhi Dadri’s Mehda village due to an unknown disease.

