Home / Cities / Mystery gunshots fired near Panchkula-Chandigarh border leave 2 injured

Mystery gunshots fired near Panchkula-Chandigarh border leave 2 injured

Both the injured victims did not see who fired the shots.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police carrying out investigations at the spot on the border between Chandigarh and Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Two men were injured after shots were fired from an unknown source near a liquor vend on the border between Chandigarh and Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula on Friday evening.

Assistant commissioner of police, Panchkula, Raj Kumar said one of the injured persons, Satpal, was returning from Mohali and stopped his car outside the vend to buy beer.

“As he stepped out of the car, he heard a loud noise and found himself shot in the foot and bleeding,” said the ACP.

A resident of Pinjore, he has been admitted to the civil hospital in Panchkula.



The other injured person has been identified as Heera Lal, who works as a mechanic in the Manimajra auto market.

“He too suffered a bullet injury, but both of them didn’t see who fired the shots,” said the ACP.

Prime facie it seems to be a case “negligent handling of weapon”, said Raj Kumar, adding that probe is on. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.

